Qatar says it is victim of hostile US media campaign

By AFP - May 25,2017 - Last updated at May 25,2017

DOHA — Qatar said on Thursday it is the target of a hostile media campaign, particularly in the US, a day after accusing hackers of attributing false remarks to its emir on state media.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said he was surprised by the number of recent articles attacking Qatar in the United States.

"There is a hostile media campaign against the state of Qatar, which we will confront," Sheikh Mohammed told reporters, adding that the campaign was strong "especially in the United States".

"It is surprising that during the past five weeks, there were 13 opinion articles focused on Qatar" in the US media.

Sheikh Mohammed said that the day the Qatar News Agency was "hacked, a conference on Qatar convened [in America] without us attending while the authors of those articles were there".

He said the cyber attack took place the same evening as the conference, and asked: "Is this a coincidence?"

Comments attributed to Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani claimed he questioned US hostility towards Iran and that President Donald Trump might not remain long in power.

Doha has strongly denied any such comments were made, saying they were the result of a cyber attack on the QNA.

World Cup 2022 host Qatar is a key US ally and home to Al Udeid, the largest American airbase in the region, housing some 10,000 troops.

In recent weeks, however, it has found itself the subject of criticism in the United States over its supposed support for Islamist groups.

It is thought the conference the foreign minister was referring to was one held in Washington on Tuesday, entitled: "Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood's Global Affiliates".

There has been speculation there could be problems for Doha as the new US presidency questions its relationship with groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood, or the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, whose former leadership live in exile in Qatar.

Media reports from the Washington conference claimed delegates suggested possible sanctions against Qatar for its support of Hamas.

'Not a big deal'

But Sheikh Mohammed denied its relationship with such groups was an issue and refuted claims Qatar had ties with the Brotherhood.

"The relation between Qatar and the US has been always been very strong, it's a strategic relationship," he said.

"We had very good discussions between the emir and President Donald Trump [in Riyadh this week]... and they appreciate this partnership between Qatar and the United States," said the foreign minister.

"Regarding distancing ourselves from the Muslim Brotherhood or other Islamist groups, this stuff has never been raised in any of the meetings because there is not any evidence of anything which means that Qatar has a relationship with the Muslim Brotherhood."

Sheikh Mohammed also played down fears of any ramifications over its relations with Gulf countries following the alleged cyber attack that was said to have lasted four hours.

Despite Doha's denials, media organisations in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have continued to report the emir's comments.

Websites in the region outside Qatar have reported that news of the hack was fake and the remarks were indeed made by the emir at a ceremony for national service graduates, in what is seen as authorised criticism of Qatar by countries in the region.

However, Sheikh Mohammed said relations had not been pushed back to the situation in 2014 when several Gulf countries recalled ambassadors to Doha over its support for the Muslim Brotherhood.

"Regarding our relations with the Gulf Cooperation Council, countries, Qatar has always maintained friendly and brotherly relations with the Gulf countries because we believe we have the same destiny," he told reporters.

"We are not looking at it as a big deal."

Asked where the alleged cyber attack originated, he said Doha would use "international law" to pursue those responsible if it took place outside Qatar.