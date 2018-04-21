You are here
Red Cross says employee gunned down in Yemen
By Reuters - Apr 21,2018 - Last updated at Apr 21,2018
A Yemeni checks the damage in a power station in the aftermath of a reported air strike by the Saudi-led coalition in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Friday (AFP photo)
GENEVA/ADE — The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Saturday one of its employees had been killed in a shooting in the Yemeni city of Taiz, one day after a Saudi-led coalition air strike killed twenty people in Taiz province, according to residents.
Yemeni officials and the ICRC named the man as Hanna Lahoud, a Lebanese national, who was killed in Taiz in southwestern Yemen by unknown gunmen who opened fire on a car.
Lahoud was in charge of the ICRC's detention programme in Yemen, the ICRC said in a statement. He was on his way to visit a prison this morning when he was attacked on the outskirts of Taiz, the statement said. He was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.
Friday’s air strike hit a car transporting 20 passengers south of Taiz province, locals told Reuters. Six bodies had been identified but the rest were charred beyond recognition, they added.
A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition said it would investigate the report, but declined to comment further. "We take this report very seriously," he said.
A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing government forces fighting Iran-allied Houthi rebels.
Coalition air strikes have repeatedly struck civilians while trying to target Houthi forces during the three-year war. The coalition says it does not target civilians.
Also on Friday. Houthi fighters killed two people, including a woman, and wounded four others in an attack north of Taiz, residents and medical sources said.
The Yemen war has killed more than 10,000 people, displaced more than 2 million and driven the country to the verge of famine, according to the United Nations.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Apr 21, 2018
Apr 21, 2018
Apr 21, 2018
Apr 21, 2018
Opinion
Apr 21, 2018
Apr 21, 2018
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment