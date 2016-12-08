Scores of Daesh bodies found in former Libya bastion

By AFP - Dec 08,2016 - Last updated at Dec 08,2016

A fighter of Libyan forces holds a Libyan flag as he celebrates after forces finished clearing Ghiza Bahriya, the final district of the former Daesh stronghold of Sirte, Libya, on Tuesday (Reuters photo)

TRIPOLI — The bodies of scores of Daesh militants have been retrieved from the former extremist bastion of Sirte, which Libyan pro-government fighters seized this week, loyalist forces said Thursday.

Three days after the fall of Daesh's last remaining stronghold in the north African country, forces loyal to Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) said "sweep and clean-up" operations in the city had discovered the bodies of 266 extremists.

The remains were "in the streets or in houses in different neighbourhoods", a statement said.

The pro-GNA coalition announced its full control of Sirte on Monday, in a major blow to the extremists, and that dozens of Daesh militants had surrendered.

Sirte's fall comes as Daesh also faces a string of military setbacks in Syria and Iraq.

Loyalist forces launched the offensive against Sirte on May 12, quickly seizing large parts of the city and cornering the extremists.

But Daesh put up fierce resistance with suicide car bombings, snipers and improvised explosive devices.

The battle for the city cost the lives of nearly 700 loyalist troops and wounded some 3,000.

It was impossible to gauge losses among militant ranks during the operation, but a pro-GNA security official told AFP Thursday that “at least 2,500” Daesh extremists had died.

Libya descended into chaos following the 2011 NATO-backed ousting of longtime strongman Muammar Qadhafi, with rival administrations emerging and well-armed militias vying for control of its vast oil wealth.