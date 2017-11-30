You are here
The second death — in Iraq — of Osama Bin Laden
By AFP - Nov 30,2017 - Last updated at Nov 30,2017
This handout photo taken from the official Facebook page of Iraq’s Interior Minister Qasim Al Araji on Thursday, shows Al Araji (left) meeting on August 20 with 15-year-old Iraqi Youth Osama Bin Laden at the minister’s office in Baghdad (AFP photo)
BAGHDAD — Just four days before he was about to legally change his first name, Iraqi teenager Osama Bin Laden Hussein died after being electrocuted, a cousin said on Thursday.
The 16-year-old was named by his father after Al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, whose group carried out the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States, his cousin, Mohannad, told AFP.
“He was born at the end of 2001, just after the September 11 attack on the Twin Towers [in New York],” said Mohannad, who declined to give his surname.
At time Iraqi media under former dictator Saddam Hussein “depicted Ben Laden as a hero, not a terrorist” and Hussein’s father chose that first name for his newborn son as a tribute, he said.
But that choice backfired.
After the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq, US soldiers raided the Hussein family home after they learned that “Bin Laden” lived there, an episode that scarred the young boy, said the cousin.
Hussein was afraid of venturing out of the family home, staying indoors to avoid encountering a patrol which would ask for his papers.
Eventually he dared to go out and sold tea on the street to earn some pocket money.
His luck changed after he was interviewed by a local television channel two months ago.
Interior Minister Qassem Al Araji saw the show and invited Hussein and his family to a meeting in Baghdad’s high-security “Green Zone”, said Ahmad Al Hajj, the journalist who conducted the interview.
The family was “terrified” when they received the call from the interior minister asking to meet them but the visit went well, Hajj told AFP.
The minister “joked with Hussein, gave him an Iphone and asked him to choose a new first name”, said Hajj.
Hussein could not think of one and the minister opted for Ahmad, and a new identify card bearing his name change was due to be delivered on Sunday.
Buoyed by his good fortune, Hussein went looking for a job and a week ago found one in a shop that sells spare parts.
On Wednesday, he climbed on the roof of the shop to bring down some supplies but slipped and grabbed onto an electricity cable, said Mohannad.
“He was electrocuted and died,” the cousin said.
Around 3,000 people were killed in the 9/11 plane attacks on the United States, while Bin Laden was killed in a 2011 US raid on a compound in Pakistan.
Related Articles
Osama Bin Laden was fixated on attacking US targets and pressured Al Qaeda groups to heal local rivalries and focus on that cause, according to documents the United States says were seized in Bin Laden’s hideout in Pakistan and released on Wednesday.
Suleiman Abu Ghaith, a son-in-law of Osama Bin Laden, was found guilty of terrorism-related charges on Wednesday following a three-week trial that offered unusually vivid details of the former Al Qaeda leader’s actions in the days after the September 11, 2001 attacks.
ABS, Yemen — As the first light of dawn trickles in through the hospital window, 19-year-old Mohammed Ali learns that his two-year-old cousi
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Nov 30, 2017
Nov 30, 2017
Opinion
Nov 30, 2017
Nov 30, 2017
Nov 30, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Comments
Bond James (not verified)
Fri, 12/01/2017 - 02:31
Iraqi interior minister Qasim Al-Araj maybe a Kurdish spy for US and Zionist conspirators.
It is strange that a youthful 15 year old Osama Bin Laden is suddenly electrocuted. All Kurds
holding office in Baghdad must be investigate for links to terrorists from Israel and the west.
Add new comment