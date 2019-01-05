Sudanese journalist detained for backing protests freed

In this file photo taken on May 29, 2012, Sudanese veteran journalist and analyst Faisal Mohammed Salih speaks to the AFP during an interview in the capital Khartoum (AFP photo)

KHARTOUM — A prominent Sudanese journalist, who had been detained for expressing his support for anti-government protests, has been freed, he told AFP on Saturday.

Faisal Mohamed Salih had been arrested on Thursday from his office by agents of the country's powerful National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS).

Salih, recipient of the 2013 Peter Mackler Award for ethical and courageous journalism, said security agents had taken him in for questioning over his views about the protests that erupted across Sudan on December 19.

‘‘I told them that I supported the protesters as they were demonstrating peacefully, but I was not part of any group organising these protests,’’ Salih said.

He said he had expressed his views on several regional and international television networks in recent weeks.

‘‘The officers wanted to know my views, and after a lot of chatting they released me at midnight,’’ Salih said a few hours after his release.

Salih was recognised by the Peter Mackler Award — which is named after the late Agence France-Presse reporter and editor — for speaking out about human rights abuses.

He was one of several journalists investigated after reporting on the alleged rape of a youth activist and has previously been imprisoned for several days for criticising the regime of President Omar Al Bashir.

Sudan is currently ranked 174th out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index.

In the latest crackdown on dissent several journalists, activists and opposition leaders have been arrested by security agents trying to prevent the spread of protests.

Deadly anti-government rallies have rocked several cities including Khartoum since protests first broke out last month over a government decision to raise the price of bread.

The Sudanese Professionals' Association, which includes teachers, doctors and engineers, announced plans for a further demonstration on Sunday.

‘‘We call on our supporters to gather at four different places in Khartoum and then begin a march on the palace,’’ of the president, the association said on Saturday in a statement.

Similar rallies called by the group have been swiftly broken up by riot police.

Authorities say at least 19 people, including two security personnel, have been killed in clashes during the demonstrations so far, but rights group Amnesty International has put the death toll at 37.

Sudan's economy has deteriorated over the years, with soaring inflation of 70 per cent and regular bread and fuel shortages hitting several cities.