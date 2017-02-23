Yemen loyalists push back rebels on Red Sea coast

By AFP - Feb 23,2017 - Last updated at Feb 23,2017

People leave their village with belongings after Houthi rebels captured Tubeysia village in Taiz province, Yemen, on Monday (Anadolu Agency photo)

ADEN — Yemeni government forces made gains around the Red Sea coastal town of Mokha in heavy fighting overnight as they rebuffed a rebel counter-offensive, a military source said on Thursday.

Seven loyalist troops and 16 rebels were killed in the fighting, hospital sources said. Twelve soldiers and 28 rebels were wounded.

Government forces captured Yakhtul, 14 kilometres north of Mokha, and Jabal Al Nar, 10 kilometres to the east, consolidating their grip on the town they overran on February 10, the military source told AFP.

Twelve rebels were taken prisoner.

On Tuesday, government forces had suffered a major setback in the offensive they launched in January to try to recapture Yemen's 450-kilometre Red Sea coastline, which had previously been almost entirely in rebel hands.

Rebel forces counterattacked, killing a deputy army commander and 18 other troops.

The loyalists’ capture of Mokha was their biggest success in months.

Despite nearly two years of military support from a Saudi-led coalition, government forces are largely restricted to the south and areas along the Saudi border.

The rebels still hold the capital Sanaa and much of the central and northern highlands as well as most of the Red Sea coast.

The government’s next goal is the main Red Sea port city of Hodeida, a vital conduit for UN-supervised aid deliveries to rebel-held areas.

Coalition air strikes on Hodeida province late on Wednesday killed seven rebels and wounded 15, military sources said.

The raids targeted an arms warehouse in Bayt al-Faqih and a missile launcher in Bajil.

More than 7,400 people have been killed in Yemen since the coalition’s intervention began in March 2015, according to World Health Organisation figures.

UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen Jamie McGoldrick has put the death toll at closer to 10,000.

McGoldrick has also warned that seven million Yemenis are close to starvation.