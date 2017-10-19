You are here
Abu Ghaush set for London Grand Prix
By JT - Oct 19,2017 - Last updated at Oct 19,2017
AMMAN — Olympic gold medallist Ahmad Abu Ghaush has arrived to London to compete in the third round of the World Taekwondo Grand Prix, according to the Jordan Olympic Committee News Service. Abu Ghaush will compete in the -68kg category, which includes 27 of the world’s best from 18 countries.
The 21-year-old arrived yesterday with head coach, Faris Al Assaf, and has already familiarised himself with the Copperbox Arena. “I am very excited to be here in London and can’t wait to compete at this fantastic venue,” said Abu Ghaush.
“My goal is to be on the podium once again and bring home more glory for Jordan.” It has been a decent follow-up year for Abu Ghaush who stunned the world by winning Jordan’s first ever Olympic medal last year in Rio de Janeiro.
Among his medals since, he won bronze at the Moscow Grand Prix in August, which was another first for Jordan.
In his last outing three weeks ago, Abu Ghaush won gold in the International Palestine Championship. The London Grand Prix will welcome over 200 fighters from 57 countries.
