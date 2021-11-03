Bayern reach last 16 as Lewandowski hits hat-trick

By AFP - Nov 03,2021 - Last updated at Nov 03,2021

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski (right) and Benfica’s Diogo Goncalves vie for the ball during their UEFA Champions League group E football in Munich, Germany, on Tuesday (AFP photo by Tobias Schwarz)

MUNICH, Germany — Robert Lewandowski marked reaching the milestone of 100 Champions League appearances with a hat-trick on Tuesday as Bayern Munich punched their ticket for the last 16 with a 5-2 home win over Benfica.

Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane scored for Bayern at the Allianz Arena while Benfica’s Morato and Darwin Nunez netted for the visitors.

Lewandowski, who also had a penalty saved, has now chalked up 81 Champions League goals and 100 appearances since his competition debut for ex-club Dortmund a decade ago.

“I never thought I would have so many games with so many goals,” Lewandowski told Amazon.

“In the first 20 minutes I hardly got the ball, which makes it hard for a striker to stay patient.

“After the first goal, it always goes a bit easier.”

Bayern’s fourth straight win in Europe guarantees them a last 16 place with two group games left as they hold a six-point lead at the top of Group E.

This was Julian Nagelsmann’s first game back on the Bayern bench as the head coach missed the previous four games after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Overall, that was an unbelievably good game from us, better than in the last few weeks,” said Nagelsmann.

Bayern had an early scare when Manuel Neuer was beaten by a Lucas Verissimo header, but replays showed Benfica captain Pizzi was offside.

Lewandowski headed Bayern into the lead after Kingsley Coman turned his marker Alejandro Grimaldo, then floated a chip to the back post on 26 minutes where the Poland striker was waiting.

A second goal followed six minutes later when Benjamin Pavard lifted his pass over the defence which Lewandowski played to Gnabry, who backheeled past visiting goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

Yet Bayern didn’t have things all their own way.

Morato gave Benfica a lifeline before the break when he met Grimaldo’s cross at the far post.

It was the first goal Bayern have conceded in four Champions League games this season.

After replays showed a Leon Goretzka shot was blocked by Verissimo’s forearm, Bayern were awarded a penalty but Lewandowski hit a weak shot straight into Vlachodimos’ grateful arms as it stayed 2-1 at the break.

Bayern pulled away four minutes into the second half when Sane volleyed in their third goal, set up by winger Alphonso Davies on his birthday — 21 years after he was born in a refugee camp in Ghana.

Lewandowski chalked up his second goal when he motored into the area and fired home on 61 minutes.

Yet, the hosts were guilty of coasting and when Marcel Sabitzer gave away possession, Benfica counter attacked at speed with Darwin Nunez finishing the move to make it 4-2 on 72 minutes.

However the night belonged to Lewandowski who wrapped up his hat-trick six minutes from time with a lethal chip after a pin-point accurate long ball from Bayern goalkeeper Neuer.

Captain Paulo Dybala’s brace helped Juventus to a 4-2 win over Zenit Saint Petersburg in Turin as they kept up their 100 per cent record in Group H to secure a last-16 place.

Dybala’s early opener was cancelled out when Leonardo Bonucci headed into his own net, but the Argentine international restored Juve’s lead just before the hour, netting a penalty which he had initially missed before being granted a retake.

Federico Chiesa and Alvaro Morata added further goals for Massimiliano Allegri’s team before Sardar Azmoun pulled one back in stoppage time.

Juve are three points clear of reigning European champions Chelsea, who beat Malmo 1-0 in Sweden with a second-half Hakim Ziyech goal.

Thomas Tuchel’s side, who were again without Romelu Lukaku, need one more point to be certain of advancing.

Meanwhile managerless Barcelona boosted their qualification hopes, Ansu Fati’s goal in Ukraine securing a second straight 1-0 win over Dynamo Kiev to lift them up to second above Benfica.

Red Bull Salzburg could have sealed progress from Group G but instead the Austrians went down 2-1 to Wolfsburg in Germany.

Ridle Baku and Lukas Nmecha scored for Wolfsburg either side of a Maximilian Woeber free-kick.

Lille and Wolfsburg are now just two points behind group leaders Salzburg after the French side came from behind to win 2-1 at Sevilla.

Lucas Ocampos gave Sevilla the lead but Jonathan David levelled with a penalty and Jonathan Ikone secured Lille’s first win in 11 Champions League games.