Faisali win 33rd league title
May 06,2017 - Last updated at May 06,2017
Petra photo
Faisali football team celebrates the club’s 33rd Premier League title after defeating Sahab 4-0 on Saturday.
Their closest rival, Al Jazeera, withdrew with Al Ahli 0-0 in a match played simultaneously with the former.
Sahab, accompanied by Al Sarih, dropped to the First League
