Faisali win 33rd league title

May 06,2017 - Last updated at May 06,2017

Petra photo

Faisali football team celebrates the club’s 33rd Premier League title after defeating Sahab 4-0 on Saturday.

Their closest rival, Al Jazeera, withdrew with Al Ahli 0-0 in a match played simultaneously with the former.

Sahab, accompanied by Al Sarih, dropped to the First League 

