Four Jordan golds at West Asian Championships
By JT - Feb 13,2017 - Last updated at Feb 13,2017
AMMAN — Jordan finished the West Asian Table Tennis Championships with four gold, four silver and five bronze medals after a glorious final day in Aqaba, according to the Jordan Olympic Committee News Service.
Following team golds in the U-15 boys and girls team categories earlier in the weekend, Jordan picked up golds in both the singles for women and youth categories.
Sewar Abu Yaman beat her teammate Bara’ Al Wedyan 3-0 in the final of women’s, while Tina Khouri took the U-18 female title, beating Iraq’s Asma’ Ali 3-2.
The three other silver medals were won by the men’s and the youth women’s teams as well as Batoul Al Rashdan in the U-15 girls.
Jordan’s bronze medals were picked up by Tina Khouri (U-15 girls), Farah Khater (women’s), Tayma’a Abu Yaman (women’s), Yara Al Dimese (U-18 female) and Batoul Al Rashdan (U-18 girls).
The tournament was organised by the Jordan Table Tennis Federation and welcomed 70 players from Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Bahrain, the UAE, Iraq and Jordan.
