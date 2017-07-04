You are here

Home » Sports » Golfers prepare for big tournament

Golfers prepare for big tournament

By JT - Jul 04,2017 - Last updated at Jul 04,2017

AMMAN — The Jordan Golf Federation (JGF) is organising one of its biggest tournaments of the year this Friday at the Bisharat Golf Club for the Ramadan delayed Independence Day Championship.

A full field of players are anticipated for the event which will played as a Texas Scramble format featuring players from a number of nationalities.

This will be the first tournament organised by the JGF since it was given full federation status by the Jordan Olympic Committee earlier in the summer. Players will have a shotgun 8:30am start, meaning they will all tee-off at the same time on different holes. 

up
3 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
6 + 1 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.