Golfers prepare for big tournament
By JT - Jul 04,2017 - Last updated at Jul 04,2017
AMMAN — The Jordan Golf Federation (JGF) is organising one of its biggest tournaments of the year this Friday at the Bisharat Golf Club for the Ramadan delayed Independence Day Championship.
A full field of players are anticipated for the event which will played as a Texas Scramble format featuring players from a number of nationalities.
This will be the first tournament organised by the JGF since it was given full federation status by the Jordan Olympic Committee earlier in the summer. Players will have a shotgun 8:30am start, meaning they will all tee-off at the same time on different holes.
