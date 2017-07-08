Husam Salem hits the mark in Speed Test Championship

Husam Salem in action at the 3rd round of the Speed Test Championship on Friday at the Royal Automobile Club of Jordan racetrack in Amman (Photo by Amjad Ghsoun)

AMMAN — Veteran driver Husam Salem on Friday was crowned champion of the 3rd round of the Speed Test Championship held at Royal Automobile Club of Jordan racetrack with the participation of 33 drivers.

Salem clocked 1m16.98s in his Mitsubishi Evo 9 followed by Ghaith Wraikat, with 1m17.16s, in his Mitsubishi Prototype and Ayman Najjar, with 1m17.75s, in his Mitsubishi Prototype.

Mohammed Tayseer settled in fourth place (1m18.40s) in his Mitsubishi Evo 6 and Mustafa Attari came in fifth spot in his Mitsubishi B22 (1m21.30s).

“It was a great event which was really challenging and very competitive especially that everyone wanted to increase his points and take the lead. I managed to have a good strategy and fight for the first place and I won,” Salem told The Jordan Times.

“Now I believe that the next event will be even more challenging as the first places are very close in the points and we all need to concentrate a lot,” he added.

There are two events left for the title.

Meanwhile Jordan Motorsports announced that the 2nd and 3rd rounds of the Karting Championship will be held next week.