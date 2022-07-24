You are here

Home » Sports » Jordan come in 4th place at Asia Cup

Jordan come in 4th place at Asia Cup

Jul 24,2022 - Last updated at Jul 24,2022

Hashem Abbaas goes for a layup as Jordan lost its 3rd place match to New Zealand 75-83 at the FIBA Asia Cup on Sunday in Jakarta, Indonesia. Australia beat Lebanon 75-73 to win the 2022 Asia Cup title.

 

up
4 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.