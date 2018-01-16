Jordan Motorsport reveals its events for 2018

AMMAN — Jordan Motorsport, the sporting authority for all motorsport events in Jordan, has revealed its calendar of activities for the 2018 season, with a total of 25 events including speed tests, rallying, karting, drifting and for the first time a Baja Rally.

“We have a very exciting season with more challenging events and a new one which is the Baja Rally,” Jordan Motorsport CEO Othman Naseef told The Jordan Times.

The calendar, which was approved by the board of directors headed by HRH Prince Feisal, will include five Speed tests in addition to the Al Hussein Rumman Hill Climb, five Karting events, five Drifting events, three 4x4 events and four rallies (two on tarmac and two desert rallies).

The Baja Rally is an off-road race in which various types of vehicle classes compete on the same course and includes small and large motorcycles, production vehicles, buggies, trucks and custom race vehicles.

“It will be a very exciting event and we hope that men and women will be part of such an event and also we hope to see more females participating in our events,” Naseef said.

“Also, MotorFest will have another go this season after the successful presentation in 2017. The Fest organised for the first time in Amman included performances by stunt rider Rok Bagoros, a young motorcyclist from Radenci, Slovenia, and the only rider among the world’s stuntman elite using a single-cylinder engine motorcycle,” he added.

Jordan Motorsports 2018 Calendar: