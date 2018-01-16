You are here
Jordan Motorsport reveals its events for 2018
By Roufan Nahhas - Jan 16,2018 - Last updated at Jan 16,2018
AMMAN — Jordan Motorsport, the sporting authority for all motorsport events in Jordan, has revealed its calendar of activities for the 2018 season, with a total of 25 events including speed tests, rallying, karting, drifting and for the first time a Baja Rally.
“We have a very exciting season with more challenging events and a new one which is the Baja Rally,” Jordan Motorsport CEO Othman Naseef told The Jordan Times.
The calendar, which was approved by the board of directors headed by HRH Prince Feisal, will include five Speed tests in addition to the Al Hussein Rumman Hill Climb, five Karting events, five Drifting events, three 4x4 events and four rallies (two on tarmac and two desert rallies).
The Baja Rally is an off-road race in which various types of vehicle classes compete on the same course and includes small and large motorcycles, production vehicles, buggies, trucks and custom race vehicles.
“It will be a very exciting event and we hope that men and women will be part of such an event and also we hope to see more females participating in our events,” Naseef said.
“Also, MotorFest will have another go this season after the successful presentation in 2017. The Fest organised for the first time in Amman included performances by stunt rider Rok Bagoros, a young motorcyclist from Radenci, Slovenia, and the only rider among the world’s stuntman elite using a single-cylinder engine motorcycle,” he added.
Jordan Motorsports 2018 Calendar:
February 9
1st Drift
February 23
1st Speed
March 2
1st 4x4
March 16
1st Karting
March 30
1st National Rally
April 6
2nd Drift
April 26-28
Jordan Rally
May 4
2nd Karting
May 11
2nd Speed Test
May 31
3rd Drift
June 28-29
MotorFest
July 6
3rd Karting
July 13
3rd National Rally
July 27
Al Hussein Rumman
Hill Climb
August 3
4th Karting
August 4
5th Karting
August 10
2nd 4x4
August 17
Red Bull Drift
September 7
4th Speed Test
September 27-29
1st Baja Rally
October 12
5th Speed Test
October 26
5th Drift
November 2
4th National Rally
November 16
3rd 4x4
Related Articles
DEAD SEA — Khaled Juma on Friday was crowned champion of the first round of the Jordan Rally Championship “Samarah Rally” held with the part
AMMAN — Jordan’s Wihdat and Faisali will play their stage two Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup on Tuesday with both teams aiming to co
AMMAN — The Independent Election Commission on Wednesday announced the vote results in 11 electoral districts.By midnight, Mustafa Barari, t
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Opinion
Jan 16, 2018
Jan 16, 2018
Jan 15, 2018
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment