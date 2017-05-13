You are here

Home » Sports » Jordan swimmer Baqlah clinches 1st Jordan gold in Baku

Jordan swimmer Baqlah clinches 1st Jordan gold in Baku

By JT - May 13,2017 - Last updated at May 13,2017

AMMAN — Khader Baqlah sliced more than three seconds off the national record on his way to winning Jordan’s first gold on Saturday at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan, according to the Jordan Olympic Committee News Service.  The University of Florida student won the 400m freestyle in 3:55:37 minutes.

Meanwhile, Jordan’s judo Olympian Ibrahim Khalaf carried the Kingdom’s flag on Friday at the spectacular opening ceremony.

Jordan have taken a delegation of nearly 80 athletes to compete in 12 sports over the next 10 days and they joined 51 other countries at a glorious ceremony held in the country’s Olympic Stadium.

Prior to the opening ceremony, Olympic boxer Obadah Al Kesbeh put on a masterclass as he booked a place in the quarter-finals of the 64kg category.

Kesbeh breezed past Pakistan’s Soleman Baloch, 3-0, ito book a last eight match-up with Turkmenistan’s Volcan Gokcek on Tuesday.

His teammate Mohammad Abu Jajeh missed out in the 60kg weight, losing 3-0 to Turkmenistan’s Hursand Imankuleve.

up
5 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Comments

DR SAMUEL IHEMDI (not verified)

Sun, 05/14/2017 - 15:00

CONGATULATIONS TO OUR YOUNG MEN AND I WISH TO LET THEM KNOW THAT THEY THE SYMBOL OF PRIDE TO ALL JORDANIANS. WE NEED MORE OF THIS AND I WILL LIKE TO SEE OUR YOUNG GIRLS JOIN IN ALL SPORTING EVENTS. SHOULD ANY OF THEM WISH TO STUDY IN THE US UNIVERSITY, I WILL BE MORE THAN GLAD TO WRITE TO RECOMMEND THEM.

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
15 + 0 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Opinion

Editorial
Moving slowly forward

Saturday 13 May 2017

Why health matters

May 13, 2017

Of one’s own making

May 13, 2017

A long way from Comey to Watergate

May 13, 2017

Trump’s necessary German lessons

May 13, 2017

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.