Jordan swimmer Baqlah clinches 1st Jordan gold in Baku

By JT - May 13,2017 - Last updated at May 13,2017

AMMAN — Khader Baqlah sliced more than three seconds off the national record on his way to winning Jordan’s first gold on Saturday at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan, according to the Jordan Olympic Committee News Service. The University of Florida student won the 400m freestyle in 3:55:37 minutes.

Meanwhile, Jordan’s judo Olympian Ibrahim Khalaf carried the Kingdom’s flag on Friday at the spectacular opening ceremony.

Jordan have taken a delegation of nearly 80 athletes to compete in 12 sports over the next 10 days and they joined 51 other countries at a glorious ceremony held in the country’s Olympic Stadium.

Prior to the opening ceremony, Olympic boxer Obadah Al Kesbeh put on a masterclass as he booked a place in the quarter-finals of the 64kg category.

Kesbeh breezed past Pakistan’s Soleman Baloch, 3-0, ito book a last eight match-up with Turkmenistan’s Volcan Gokcek on Tuesday.

His teammate Mohammad Abu Jajeh missed out in the 60kg weight, losing 3-0 to Turkmenistan’s Hursand Imankuleve.