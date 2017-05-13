You are here
Jordan swimmer Baqlah clinches 1st Jordan gold in Baku
By JT - May 13,2017 - Last updated at May 13,2017
AMMAN — Khader Baqlah sliced more than three seconds off the national record on his way to winning Jordan’s first gold on Saturday at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan, according to the Jordan Olympic Committee News Service. The University of Florida student won the 400m freestyle in 3:55:37 minutes.
Meanwhile, Jordan’s judo Olympian Ibrahim Khalaf carried the Kingdom’s flag on Friday at the spectacular opening ceremony.
Jordan have taken a delegation of nearly 80 athletes to compete in 12 sports over the next 10 days and they joined 51 other countries at a glorious ceremony held in the country’s Olympic Stadium.
Prior to the opening ceremony, Olympic boxer Obadah Al Kesbeh put on a masterclass as he booked a place in the quarter-finals of the 64kg category.
Kesbeh breezed past Pakistan’s Soleman Baloch, 3-0, ito book a last eight match-up with Turkmenistan’s Volcan Gokcek on Tuesday.
His teammate Mohammad Abu Jajeh missed out in the 60kg weight, losing 3-0 to Turkmenistan’s Hursand Imankuleve.
Related Articles
Day nine may not have brought any success for Jordan at the Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, but the delegation was well represented with some strong performances, according to a statement by the Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC).
AMMAN — If first impressions are anything to go by, the organisers of the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro are in for a hugely successful eve
AMMAN — Jordan will compete in six sports at the Olympic Games taking place in Rio de Janeiro from August 5, according to the Jordan Olympic
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
May 13, 2017
May 13, 2017
Opinion
May 13, 2017
May 13, 2017
May 13, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Comments
DR SAMUEL IHEMDI (not verified)
Sun, 05/14/2017 - 15:00
CONGATULATIONS TO OUR YOUNG MEN AND I WISH TO LET THEM KNOW THAT THEY THE SYMBOL OF PRIDE TO ALL JORDANIANS. WE NEED MORE OF THIS AND I WILL LIKE TO SEE OUR YOUNG GIRLS JOIN IN ALL SPORTING EVENTS. SHOULD ANY OF THEM WISH TO STUDY IN THE US UNIVERSITY, I WILL BE MORE THAN GLAD TO WRITE TO RECOMMEND THEM.
Add new comment