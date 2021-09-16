Jordan wins eight medals at Asian Jujitsu Championships

Rana Qubbaj (-70kg gold, right) and teammate Rara Qaqeesh (-70kg silver) pose with their medals at the Asian Jujitsu Championships in Abu Dhabi (Photo courtesy of the Jordan Olympic Committee Media Service)

AMMAN — Jordan took the Asian Jujitsu Championships by storm after winning eight medals in Abu Dhabi, according to the Jordan Olympic Committee News Service.

Rana Qubbaj got the team off to the best start by winning the -70kg gold after beating teammate Yara Qaqeesh in the final to make it a Jordan 1-2.

She had earlier launched her campaign by beating the UAE’s Haya Al Juri followed by victories against Jubta Shefani, of India, and the UAE’s Shamsa Al Katbi on her way to the final.

The second gold was won by Basel Fanouse in the -94kg weight after beating Ramdan Kosaiove, from Kazakhstan, in the final. Earlier he beat the UAE’s Saif Al Himani and then Habib Rangbar from Iran.

Two more silver medals were won by Bader Khuza’I in the -85kg category and Ala’ Eldein Khzai’ in the -77kg, while bronze medals were won by Rania Muqbel (-52kg), Haidar Rasheed (-85kg) and Batoul Jekat (70kg).

The tournament represented Jordan’s most successful Asian Championship, bettering the six medals (one gold, three silver and two bronze) won at the past edition held in Mongolia in 2019.