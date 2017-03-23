Lebanese players dominate Jordan Golf Open day one

AMMAN — Lebanese players have dominated the first day of the Jordan Golf Open, which is being played at the Greg Norman-designed Ayla Course in Aqaba, according to the Jordan Olympic Committee News Service.

Nemer Saad, of Lebanon, shot a fine one-over 73 to take the overnight lead, one shot clear of compatriot Rachid Akl in second. Palestine’s top player Bilal Ataya carded a four-over 76 to sit in third spot while Lebanon’s Sheikh Mouss Al Zein (79) is fourth.

Jordan’s young Shergo Kurdi lies eight shots off the pace following his 81 while three-time reigning champion Amer Radee, of Iraq, is a further shot back with both players looking to pick up early shots on Day Two.

The tournament is being run over three days for the first time in its 27-year history and has attracted some of the best players from across the region.