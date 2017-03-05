You are here
Promising Asian showing from Jordan Rugby 7s team
By JT - Mar 05,2017
AMMAN — Jordan’s Rugby 7s side can take a lot of encouragement from their first venture on to the Asian 7s circuit following some promising displays in Qatar over the weekend, according to the Jordan Olympic Committee News Service.
The side took their place alongside 11 of the top second tier sides on the continent for a two-day tournament that provided plenty of experience for the emerging Jordanians.
It could not have been tougher for Jordan on Day One after being grouped with tournament top seeds Singapore and the promising Pakistan side. But despite two narrow defeats – 24-15 and 24-19 respectively – on Day Two they showed their fighting spirit to beat both Nepal and Bangladesh to win the consolation Bowl competition.
The tournament was won overall by The Philippines Volcanoes who trounced Thailand 41-7 in the final to book their place in the top flight Asian Rugby 7s Series.
