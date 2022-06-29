You are here
Quttob takes Amman International U18 Tennis Championship
By JT - Jun 29,2022 - Last updated at Jun 29,2022
AMMAN — Muhammad Al Quttob has clinched the Amman International U18 Tennis Championship hosted by the Jordan Tennis Federation, according to the Jordan Olympic Committee News Service.
Featuring 93 players from 22 countries, Quttob showed his home crowd why is one of the most exciting youngsters on the circuit by beating Lebanon Mustafa Al Natour in straight sets (6-3, 6-2) to take the singles crown.
The youngster didn’t drop a single set all tournament with earlier victories over India’s Krishan Gulati, Switzerland’s Oscar Rashid, India’s Ryan Sajid Kawtharat, and then tournament top seed, Laurent Gyuri of Hungary, in the semifinal.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jun 30, 2022
Opinion
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.