Ramtha lead as Week 9 kicks off to resume league play

AMMAN — Ramtha top the Jordan Professional Football League as Week 9 kicks off on Friday after a two week break during which the national team managed a 1-0 win over Cambodia to qualify to the 2019 Asian Cup.

In the week before the break, Ramtha beat Hussein 3-1 to maintain their lead before facing Th

at Ras. Wihdat still trail in second place after a 5-1 win over Manshieh and next play Aqaba, Jazira are third after a 1-0 win over Aqaba and next play Yarmouk.

Shabab Urdun are fifth after a 2-1 win over Ahli and next play Manshieh while Faisali are sixth a

fter they were held 1-1 with Baqa’a and next play Ahli

Ramtha have so far upset all former champs beating Faisali, Shabab Urdun and Wihdat to remain atop the lead. Ahli’s Mahmoud Wadi still heads the top scorers list with eight goals.

So far this season, reigning league and Jordan Cup champs Faisali beat Jazira to win the 35th Jordan Super Cup. Wihdat beat Jazira to win the Jordan Football Association Shield.

Last season, Faisali won their 33rd league title after a four-year break and combined it with the Jordan Cup. Ahli beat reigning league champs Wihdat to win the Super Cup, Shabab Urdun beat Faisali to win their second Shield title after they first won in 2007. Sarih and Sahab were relegated and replaced by Aqaba and Yarmouk from the First Division.