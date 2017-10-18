Ramtha seek to maintain lead as former champs slide

AMMAN — Week 6 of the Jordan Professional Football League kicks off on Thursday with Ramtha leading the standings following an eventful week.

Ramtha beat former champs Wihdat 1-0 to take the lead and next play Shabab Urdun who dropped to 6th after only managing a 0-0 draw with bottom-of the-table Hussein.

Ahli jumped to second after a vital 3-1 win over Yarmouk. They next play Jazira who dropped to fourth after being held 1-1 by Baqa’a.

Wihdat dropped to third and next play Baqa’a who have now climbed to 7th. Manshieh moved out of the relegation zone at 9th place for now after they beat newcomers Aqaba 4-1 as the latter dropped to 10th. Manshieh next play newcomers Yarmouk while Aqaba play That Ras who held titleholders Faisali 1-1. Faisali dropped to fifth ahead of their match against Hussein.

Ahli’s Mahmoud Wadi leads the top scorers list with five goals.

So far this season, reigning League and Jordan Cup champs Faisali beat Jazira to win the 35th Jordan Super Cup. Wihdat beat Jazira to win the Jordan Football Association (JFA) Shield.

Last year, Faisali won their 33rd league title after a four-year break and combined it with the Jordan Cup. Ahli beat reigning league champs Wihdat to win the Super Cup, Shabab Urdun beat Faisali to win their second Shield title after they first won in 2007. Sarih and Sahab were relegated and replaced by Aqaba and Yarmouk from the First Division.