Shergo set for Jordan Golf Open

AMMAN — Jordan’s golf prodigy Shergo Kurdi has confirmed that he will compete at the Jordan Golf Open later this month, launching what promises to be a busy year of competition for the 13-year-old, according to the Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC) News Service.

The event takes place at the par-72 Greg Norman-designed Ayla course in Aqaba, with organisers promising one the strongest fields in its 27-year history.

And Kurdi has thrown his hat into the ring early to be installed as one of the favourites to pressure three-time reigning champion Amer Radee from March 23-25.

“The Jordan Golf Open will be the start of a busy year of competition,” said Kurdi, who is based in England. “I have not had too much time on the course this winter due to the weather, but have worked hard on my technique and have trained hard on my physical development as well as with physiotherapists and osteopaths so that I am stronger and fitter for the 2017 season.”

Kurdi came of age in the adult game late last year when he made the cut at the King Hamad Trophy in Bahrain, showing that he can compete with the professionals as well as the amateurs.

It has encouraged him to join the Middle East and North Africa Tour which gets underway in Morocco the week prior to the Jordan Golf Open.

“I am really looking forward to competing at the Jordan Open which is my home event,” he said. “The Ayla Course is beautiful and will provide a good test for us all. Amer [Radee] has won the event for the past three years so it will be a tough competition as well. Just what I need this early in the year.”

Beyond the Jordan Open, Kurdi will participate in a number of events on both the European and Asia Pacific tours as well as taking part in national, county and local competitions.

“We are still finalising his complete schedule for the year,” said his father, Musa. “But for sure it will be a busy schedule with a good selection of county, national and international level events. His aim is also to gain World Amateur Ranking points this year and we are trying to focus on building a good foundation in preparation for the Olympics in the near future.”

The Jordan Golf Open is being organised by the Jordan Golf Federation with the gross event to be held over three days and the net event to be held on the final two days as a stableford.