Team Jordan finish with record 12 medals

AMMAN — Team Jordan have smashed their previous record for a medals haul at an Asian Games by completing their competition with an impressive 12, according to the Jordan Olympic Committee News Service.

As the closing ceremony brought the event to a rousing finale in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Sunday night, Jordan departed with an optimistic outlook after securing two gold, one silver and nine bronze medals to finish 23rd on the table. It beat the previous best of eight medals achieved 12 years ago in Doha, Qatar.

The gold medals were won by Juliana Al Sadeq (taekwondo, women’s -67kg) and Haidar Al Rasheed (ju-jitsu, -85kg), with Zaid Sami winning silver in the ju-jitsu -94kg event.

The bronze medals were won by Freeh Al Harahsheh (ju-jitsu, -62kg), AbdelKarim Al Rashid (ju-jitsu, -77kg), Yara Kakish (ju-jitsu, women’s -62kg), Abdel Rahman Al Masatfa (karate, -67kg), Bashar Al Najjar (karate, -75kg), Ziad Ishaish (boxing, -69kg), Ahmad Abu Ghaush (taekwondo, -69kg), Saleh Al Sharabaty (taekwondo, -80kg) and Hamzeh Qattan (taekwondo, +80kg).