Two more Jordanians book spots to Tokyo Games

By JT - May 26,2021 - Last updated at May 26,2021

AMMAN — Two more Jordanians have booked their places for this summer’s Tokyo Olympic Games following the Asian Taekwondo Qualifying Tournament hosted in Amman, according to the Jordan Olympic Committee News Service.

Saleh Al Sharabaty and Juliana Al Sadeq booked their spots after reaching the finals of their respective weight categories.

The pair join an illustrious list of Jordanian Taekwondo fighters who have previously competed at the games, including Ahmed Abu Ghaush who won the gold medal in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Saleh and Juliana’s qualification means that eight athletes make up Team Jordan so far, with five boxers and horse jumper Ibrahim Bisharat already booked for Japan. More athletes will be trying to qualify in other sports over the coming weeks ahead of the games which start on July 23.