Wihdat to face Faisali in highlight of Week 14

AMMAN — Wihdat are still in the lead as they head into Week 14 of the Jordan Professional Football League with an upcoming match against titleholders and all-time rivals Faisali on Friday.

This week, Wihdat beat Shabab Urdun 1-0 to maintain their lead as Ramtha stayed second for now after an unexpected 2-2 draw with newcomers Aqaba. Ramtha will next play bottom-placed Yarmouk who managed a 1-0 win over Hussein, now at a disappointing 10th place at the other end of the standings.

It was Jazira who consolidated their top three position after a 2-1 win over Faisali ahead of their match against Hussein, while Ahli were held 0-0 with That Ras before their match against Manshieh. That Ras will next play former champs Shabab Urdun.

Last week, Faisali lost their 2018 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League play-off match to Uzbekistan’s Nasaf Qarshi 5-1 and failed to reach the group stages of Asia’s elite club competition. They will now play the AFC Cup — the second-tier Asian club competition alongside Jazira.

So far this season, reigning league and Jordan Cup champs Faisali beat Jazira to win the 35th Jordan Super Cup. Wihdat beat Jazira to win the Jordan Football Association (JFA) Shield. In the Jordan Cup, Jazira ousted Faisali while Shabab Urdun eliminated Wihdat to reach the final.

Last season, Faisali won their 33rd league title after a four year break and combined it with the Jordan Cup. Ahli beat reigning league champs Wihdat to win the Super Cup, Shabab Urdun beat Faisali to win their second Shield title after they first won it in 2007. Sarih and Sahab were relegated and replaced by Aqaba and Yarmouk from the First Division.

Standings

(Previous week’s positions in parenthesis)