Young brothers hit form in the UAE

By JT - Jul 04,2017 - Last updated at Jul 04,2017

AMMAN — Young brothers Mousa and Hashem Shannah are making a big impact on the junior golf scene in the UAE where they have finished first and second in the Troon Junior Club Tour, according to the Jordan Olympic Committee News Service. 

Nine-year-old Mousa claimed the order of merit title with five tournament wins and two runner-ups. His younger brother Hashem, 6, finished second with one tournament win, two runner-up spots, one third place and three other top six finishes. 

