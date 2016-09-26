9 hurt in Houston shooting; dead suspect was a lawyer

Police investigate the scene of a shooting along Wesleyan at Law Street that left multiple people injured and the alleged shooter dead, on Monday morning, in Houston (AP photo)

HOUSTON — A quiet Monday morning in a Houston neighbourhood turned violent, as authorities said a lawyer who had issues with his law firm randomly shot at drivers, hitting six people, one critically, before he was shot and killed by police. Another three people had injuries from glass or debris.

The first report of the shootings came in at about 6:30am, Police Chief Martha Montalvo said at a news conference, and when officers arrived, the suspect began firing at them. Montalvo did not identify the man.

Numerous weapons were found at the scene, a bomb-squad robot examined a Porsche that's believed to be the shooter's and bomb squad officers also were scouring the suspect's residence, Montalvo said.

The street in front of the condo complex, which is near the affluent enclave of West University Place, was still blocked off with police tape late Monday morning. Several cars with bullet holes and shattered windows were at a strip mall parking lot near the condo complex.

Jennifer Molleda's husband was among those hurt by glass. They live in the same condo complex as the shooter, who Molleda said a few weeks ago brandished an assault-style weapon at roofers in the complex. She said she didn't know the suspect very well but described him as quiet.

"He's a normal, average Joe," she said.

One witness, 30-year-old Antwon Wilson, inadvertently drove into the shooting scene after dropping off his girlfriend at work and could "literally hear the gunfire flying". He managed to flee and escape injury.

Of the nine people hurt, Houston Fire Department spokesman Ruy Lozano said six were shot and three had minor injuries related to glass. Montalvo said one person was hospitalised in critical condition and another in serious condition.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, who is in Cuba for a trade mission, told KTRK-TV that the lawyer was "disgruntled" and "either fired or had a bad relationship with this law firm", Turner said.

"The investigation is active. It's very, very early. We want to make sure there is no other gunman. We are checking every angle, I can assure you," Turner told the TV station.