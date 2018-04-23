You are here
Belgian court sentences Paris suspect Abdeslam to 20 years in jail
By AFP - Apr 23,2018 - Last updated at Apr 23,2018
Brussels - A Belgian court on Monday sentenced Salah Abdeslam, the last surviving suspect in the Paris attacks, to 20 years in prison for terrorism-related attempted murder over a shootout with police in Brussels days before his capture in 2016.
The court passed the same sentence on Abdeslam's accomplice co-defendant Sofiane Ayari, saying there was no doubt about their involvement in extremism.
Four police officers were wounded in the gun battle during a raid on a flat in the Forest area of Brussels on March 15, 2016.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Apr 21, 2018
Apr 22, 2018
Apr 21, 2018
Opinion
Apr 22, 2018
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment