Merkel re-elected by German parliament to fourth term

By AFP - Mar 14,2018 - Last updated at Mar 14,2018

Berlin - German Chancellor Angela Merkel was Wednesday elected by parliament to her fourth term at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.



Bundestag lawmakers voted 364-315 for Merkel, with nine abstentions. Merkel is to be formally appointed by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier before taking the oath of office at 1100 GMT.