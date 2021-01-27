US B-52 overflies Mideast as Biden sets policy tone

This US Air Force photo obtained Wednesday shows a US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress from the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, flying with Royal Saudi Arabian Air Force F-15SAs during a bomber task force mission over the US Central Command area of responsibility, on Wednesday (AFP photo)

WASHINGTON — A US B-52 bomber flew over the Middle East Wednesday in a show of force by President Joe Biden's new administration as it girds for a challenging relationship with Iran, the Pentagon said.

The nuclear-capable B-52H Stratofortresss flew the round-trip mission from Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana, accompanied at different times by US fighter jets and refuelling tankers, and, at one point, by Royal Saudi Arabian Air Force F-15 fighters.

It was the third such mission this year, the first two carried out by the previous administration of Donald Trump to maintain a threat presence against Iran.

While Biden, who became president on January 20, has signalled a readiness to thaw relations with Tehran, the new mission showed that US strategic policy has not changed.

"This long-range, short-duration defensive mission was intended to demonstrate the US military's ability to deploy airpower anywhere in the world to deter potential aggression and showcase the US commitment to regional security," the US Central Command said in a statement.

"Centcom is committed to partner security and preserving regional stability," it said.

A top Iranian official Wednesday said arch-foe Israel was waging a "psychological war" after Israeli forces said new "offensive options" were being drawn up in case they were needed against the Islamic republic.

Mahmoud Vaezi, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's chief of staff, also vowed that his country was ready and willing to defend itself.

"We have no intention of going to war, but we are serious about defending the country," he said.

Israel, a close US ally, accuses Iran of seeking to build a nuclear bomb, a charge Tehran denies. Israel also frequently targets Iran-backed militant groups in Lebanon, Syria and the Gaza Strip.

Israel's military chief General Aviv Kochavi said Tuesday he had ordered new plans be drawn up this year to counter Iran's nuclear capabilities, in case political leaders decided to target the country.

“The power to initiate them lies with the political echelon,” Kochavi stressed. “However, the offensive options need to be prepared, ready and on the table.”

Iran’s Vaezi shot back on Wednesday that “they are conducting a psychological war”.

Responding to a question on the sidelines of a council of ministers meeting, he charged that Israel has “practically no plans, no capacity”.

Iran’s recent military manoeuvres, testing missiles and drones, Vaezi added, showed that “our armed forces are trained” to defend Iran.