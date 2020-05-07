Venezuela’s Maduro insists Trump must have known of coup attempt

By Raed Omari - May 07,2020 - Last updated at May 07,2020

AMMAN - Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro has cast doubt on US President Donald Trump’s denial of any involvement in what Caracas said was a 'mercenary' incursion, saying “it cannot be they they don’t know”.

"It is impossible that Trump did not know what happened in Venezuela this weekend”, Maduro said in response to a question by The Jordan Times, adding, “Mike Pompeo said they have not had direct participation, but have they had indirect participation?"

The Venezuelan president also reiterated that the former US green beret Jordan Goudreau, who is the head of the Silvercorp company, has worked with Trump for several years.​​​​​​​

Meanwhile, a former US soldier captured in Venezuela said on Wednesday that he had been contracted by a Florida security firm to seize control of Caracas’ airport and bring in a plane to fly President Maduro to the United States.

Venezuelan authorities on Monday said they had arrested Luke Denman, along with fellow US citizen Airan Berry and 11 others, in what Caracas has called a failed plot coordinated with Washington to oust President Maduro.

During questioning broadcast on state television, Denman said that the firm, Silvercorp USA, had signed a contract with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to seek Maduro’s removal.

US President Donald Trump has denied involvement.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States government had nothing to do with an alleged incursion into Venezuela, adding that he had just learned of the detention of the pair, accused by Venezuela of being mercenaries.