Aspire Celebrates 20th Anniversary, Launch of Technology Consulting Practice

AMMAN — Aspire, the Jordan-based IT services firm with pioneering software engineering, quality assurance and network operations center supportcapabilities, has commemorated its 20th anniversary by launching a technology consulting practice.

This was announced during an event- held under the patronage of Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh.

The event was attended by distinguished industry and business leaders; a host of Aspire team members; and local and regional media representatives, according to a statement from Aspire.

Building on two decades of delivering services for omnichannel software and product development; digital transformation (Agile, Cloud and DevOps); quality engineering and testing; infrastructure support; and bespoke software and mobile engineering, Aspire has now added digital consulting services to its offerings.

These new services include digital strategy and enterprise architectureconsulting; tech sourcing advisory; strategic management; and emerging technology advisory in cyber security consulting, intelligent automation, data and analytics, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity; among others- bringing 20 years of extensive experience within the US market to enable clients across Jordan and the region to accelerate their digital transformation journeys, said the statement.

“This occasion is one of celebration when we pause, reflect and express our heartfelt gratitude towards our clients across the globe and the hundreds of incredibly talented, motivated and dedicated Aspirers without whom these successes would not have been possible. This also signals the start of the next phase of growth for Aspire as we reinvent ourselves as a full-service technology company committed to strengthening the tech capabilities of our clients throughout Jordan, the region and the world - whatever their business challenges may be - and empowering them to shine within the digital sphere,” commented Aspire Founder and Managing Director Kaushal Shah.