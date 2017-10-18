British Embassy celebrates launch of Joyce’s debut collection

Figures from across the city’s fashion scene gathered on Tuesday evening at the residence of UK’s Ambassador to Jordan Edward Oakden for a reception, celebrating the brand launch of the debut Spring/Summer ‘17 collection of young British-Jordanian designer Edelina Joyce.

Born and raised in Jordan, Joyce spent six years studying fashion in London at Kingston College and the University for the Creative Arts before working at Mother of Pearl and Victoria Beckham.

Her label, which launched in May 2017, features a range of ready-to-wear pieces with a minimal, classic design aesthetic. Each piece is manufactured in Jordan from locally sourced materials.

Speaking at the event, the British ambassador said: “Edelina Joyce’s debut collection combines the highest quality of local materials with a luxurious, minimalist aesthetic developed through her work with a world famous British label.”