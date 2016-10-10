You are here
Commerce chamber commends gov’t waiving fines on overdue taxes
By JT - Oct 10,2016 - Last updated at Oct 10,2016
AMMAN — Amman Chamber of Commerce President Issa Murad on Monday commended the Cabinet’s “positive” response to the chamber’s demands for partial exemptions of fines for late tax payments. On Sunday, the government approved a partial exemption for taxpayers who have not paid their dues on time, a decision Murad described as “positive and excellent”.
Murad, who is also a senator, said the decision would encourage the private sector to submit their tax statements as soon as possible and alleviate the financial burdens borne by investors, and assist taxpayers in paying their dues to the Treasury. This way, tax payment will be more efficient, Murad said, according to a statement of the chamber.
