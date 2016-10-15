You are here

Home » Business » Extension of permitted vehicle storing period 'positive' — Murad

Extension of permitted vehicle storing period 'positive' — Murad

By JT - Oct 15,2016 - Last updated at Oct 15,2016

AMMAN — Amman Chamber of Commerce President Issa Murad on Saturday commended the Cabinet's decision to extend the duration allowed for storing vehicles at public and private warehouses to three years instead of two, describing that as a “positive step".

Murad, who is also a senator, said the step will boost the sector, especially as demand on buying vehicles, has not been that strong lately, both at internal and external markets, according to a statement released by the chamber. Murad said the decision provides traders and importers ample time to sell cars.

up
0 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
10 + 3 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

 

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.