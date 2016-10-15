Extension of permitted vehicle storing period 'positive' — Murad

AMMAN — Amman Chamber of Commerce President Issa Murad on Saturday commended the Cabinet's decision to extend the duration allowed for storing vehicles at public and private warehouses to three years instead of two, describing that as a “positive step".

Murad, who is also a senator, said the step will boost the sector, especially as demand on buying vehicles, has not been that strong lately, both at internal and external markets, according to a statement released by the chamber. Murad said the decision provides traders and importers ample time to sell cars.