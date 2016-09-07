Gov’t, World Bank to draft study on housing sector

AMMAN – Minister of Public Works and Housing Sami Halaseh on Wednesday chaired a meeting for the higher committee for the housing sector that was attended by representatives of the World Bank.

Halaseh said the committee will look at studies related to the housing sector to draft policies based on supply and demand, and to reevaluate the contribution of the sector to the national economy, according to a ministry statement.

He said an action plan will be prepared and presented to the Council of Ministers that aims at improving the performance of the housing sector.

The study, to be prepared in cooperation with the World Bank, will address issues related to financing in coordination with banks and building regulations in coordination with the Greater Amman Municipality.