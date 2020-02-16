Jordan Petroleum Refinery Co. posts higher profit in 2019

AMMAN — Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company recorded an increase in its pre-tax profit for 2019 as it reached JD53.9 million compared to JD42.7 million in 2018, according to the company’s financial figures disclosed on the Amman Stock Exchange website.

The company’s after tax profit in 2019 was JD45.1 million compared to JD36.8 million in 2018.

The company’s profit was mainly from its oils factory and its marketing and selling of petrol products, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.