Royal Jordanian strengthens its presence in 14 cities

By JT - Jan 28,2017 - Last updated at Jan 28,2017

AMMAN — Royal Jordanian (RJ) announced that it will be increasing the frequency of its flights to 14 Arab and international destinations on its route network as of summer 2017.

RJ has also rescheduled arrival and departure times providing passengers, particularly transit travellers, with the convenience of selecting from a broader array of flight options, according to an RJ statement received by The Jordan Times on Saturday. 

The network enhancement comes as part of RJ’s efforts to strengthen its presence and boost its connectivity in those cities, all while incorporating network consolidation throughout the high-demand summer season.

 This will ultimately increase RJ’s network connectivity by an additional 8 per cent, according to the statement. 

The 2017 summer operating plan will add an additional weekly flight to the already scheduled services to Munich, Berlin, Frankfurt, Barcelona, Madrid, Moscow, Riyadh, Tunis and Algiers, and two additional weekly flights to New York, Kuwait and Dammam. 

Furthermore, RJ will add three additional weekly flights to Medina, bringing the total number of weekly flights into the city to 16. 

RJ will be operating a total of 15 weekly flights to Baghdad, by adding six additional weekly trips to the existing schedule.

The commercial strategy implemented by RJ seeks to increase revenue for the airline through various means. 

 

Continuously meeting seasons’ demands, RJ periodically revises its route network in order to offer further flexibility, while matching aircraft capacity and flight frequency to destinations.

  Printer Friendly and PDF

