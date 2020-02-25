Top aviation, tourism experts to participate in 2020 Arab Aviation Summit

AMMAN — The 2020 Arab Aviation Summit (AAS), one of the region’s leading aviation industry events, has announced an array of top executives for its eighth edition, to be held on March 16 & 17 at Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.

Themed, “Linking cultures, driving economies”, the summit will bring together an audience of key industry stakeholders and experts to participate in high-level dialogue on the latest trends, challenges and opportunities facing Arab travel and tourism. Global and regional industry experts will also discuss the contribution of the aviation and tourism sector to economies, and how it adds value to the economic diversification narrative of the region.

They will evaluate sector challenges and share ideas and strategies on the best ways to address them.

Amongst the aviation and tourism leaders participating in the event are Adel Al Ali, Air Arabia Group CEO; Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority; Hussain Omar Bin Alawi Al Ibrahim, head of Air Transportation (Aviation) of the Arab Gulf Countries Cooperation Council; Aradhana Khowala, CEO & founder of Aptamind Partners.

Endorsed by Arab governments and previously held in several Arab countries, the Arab Aviation Summit 2020 is hosted by Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority with the support of global industry partners such as Airbus, CFM, Alpha Aviation Academy.

Hailed as the “voice of the industry” and representing an ideal partnership of the three key players in the travel and tourism industry: Public sector, Private sector and the Media community — the Arab Aviation Summit is an industry initiative organised annually to shed light on trends, insights and opportunities driving the continuous growth and development of the Arab aviation and tourism industry.

A white paper, based on participants’ suggestions and discussions, will be presented at the conclusion of the 2020 AAS.