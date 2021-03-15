RAK to host Arab Aviation regional event

The Arab Aviation Summit 2021 is going to be held in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, between March 22 and 23 (Photo courtesy of the organisers)

AMMAN — The 2021 Arab Aviation Summit (AAS), which will be held in the UAE this month will examine the impact of COVID-19 health crisis on the industry, its aftermath, and recovery path, according to a statement of the organisers.

The summit, the region’s leading aviation industry event, will be held in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) between March 22 and 23, said the statement.

The summit ‘eighth edition’ will bring together experts to discuss current challenges resulting from the pandemic and ways to create a stronger future.

It is held under the theme, “Arab Aviation in the New Normal”.

Endorsed by Arab governments and previously held in many Arab counties, the Arab Aviation Summit 2021 will be hosted in cooperation with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and is supported by global industry partners such as Airbus, CFM, Air Arabia, Alpha Aviation Academy and others.

Industry experts will look into the role that aviation and tourism is expected to play in the post-pandemic economic recovery, their contribution to domestic economies.

They will evaluate the challenges and opportunities faced by the aviation sector in the new normal phase and share ideas and strategies to address them in the coming months as the industry is set to gain traction with the availability of the vaccine, according to the statement.

A white paper, based on participants’ deliberations, will be presented at the closing ceremony of the summit.