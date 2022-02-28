9th Arab Aviation Summit kicks off in Ras Al Khaimah

The ninth edition of Arab Aviation Summit kicked off in Ras Al Khaimah on Monday (Photo courtesy of organisers)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, the UAE — The ninth edition of Arab Aviation Summit (AAS), the region’s leading aviation and tourism industry event, kicked off in Ras Al Khaimah on Monday.

Under the theme “Roadmap to recovery”, hundreds of industry experts as well as media representatives gathered to discuss an array of aviation and tourism topics.

The first day of the summit hosted industry workshops covering various topics related to regional and international practices across tourism, aviation, airports, and other sectors.

The main summit will take place on Tuesday with an array of industry speakers and panel sessions that will discuss the state of air transportation and tourism in the Arab world, and its effect on the global economy.

Top aviation and tourism leaders will gather to discuss how airlines are thriving as well as new operational models and success stories which are led by their expertise and knowledge, according to a statement from the organisers.

The AAS will also bring together tourism experts to discuss the industry’s future, along with other panel discussions that will tackle airport sustainability in addition to destinations of the future and the expectations of travellers, the statement said.

This year’s edition aims to create a post-pandemic roadmap to recovery. It will also amplify the messaging that emanates from discussions on important topics and issues, including knowledge sharing that are vital to helping industry players unify their efforts towards uplifting the aviation and tourism sector, the statement said.

Endorsed by Arab governments, this year’s conference is hosted in collaboration with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) and supported by global industry partners such as Airbus, CFM, Air Arabia, Turkish Technic, Collins Aerospace, and others.