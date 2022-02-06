Investing in your dynamic energy

By Dr Tareq Rasheed

International Consultant and Trainer

Potential and kinetic energy are well known in physics. The first is static, while the other is dynamic, giving the body or mass the ability to move and accelerate. Any potential energy can be transferred into a kinetic one. Humans are bodies with spirit, heart and mind, potential types of energy that, once invested, can become dynamic.

Four types of energy

• Physical Energy (Body): This dynamic type of energy allows our bodies to move. People differ in their abilities of energy and energy levels within the four perspectives. People who practice sports are more competent in their physical abilities than others who are more sedentary. Your physical health represents body energy — how would you describe yourself in physical energy? Rate yourself on a five-level scale: Excellent, very good, average, below average, low

• Mental Energy (Mind): This forms our abilities to learn, think, comprehend, analyse and understand. People who read, apply continuous learning, gain more professional and academic certificates, have higher intellectual competencies than others. To evaluate your mental energy and competencies, you can test your Intellectual Quotient at www.iqtest.com

• Emotional Energy (Heart): This energy constitutes our motivation, passion and feelings. It characterises persons who have a high level of self-awareness, are passionate, can manage negative emotions, motivate themselves and others, and have a very high level of emotional energy. This can drive achievement and happiness for themselves, their families and their communities

• Spiritual Energy (Soul): This is our most important and effective inner potential energy. Values drive spiritually intelligent people in their decisions and attitudes. Your spiritual energy is your connectivity with God. The degree to which spiritual values in your life drive you will be the tool for the highest level of investment in all types of energy

For your emotional energy, evaluate yourself in the following five competencies (rate yourself out of 20 for each competency, then sum up the total to get your Emotional Quotient or EQ out of 100):

• Self-awareness: How much you know yourself, your skills, talents, strengths, weaknesses, desires and motivators, as well as your fears

• Ability to manage negative emotions, such as anger, depression, sadness, worry, fear and boredom

• Ability to motivate yourself even when doing uninteresting things, invest in your inner energy and uplift your potential

• Ability to motivate others: High achievers can lead others and help them invest in their energy

• Social intelligence: Can you engage easily with others?

We can all achieve success in our lives, but the question is: Are you ready to begin investing in your four energies?

Reprinted with permission from Family Flavours magazine