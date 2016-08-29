Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 S: Beguiling and balanced brute

The last naturally aspirated holdout in the Mercedes-Benz AMG model range using the performance sub-brand’s gloriously brutal, progressive and long-legged big displacement 6.2-litre V8 — and among the smaller AMGs available — the outgoing AMG C63 was a drivers’ favourite. However, with the introduction of a new base C-Class line launched in 2014, the inevitable has come to pass, but the new smaller displacement turbocharged AMG C63 is no disappointment but a worthy successor.

Introduced in 2015 and driven at the Yas Marina F1 circuit in Abu Dhabi earlier in the year in its more powerful S guise, the new AMG C63 picks up where its predecessor left off. Slightly larger yet lighter and more efficient but with slightly more potent performance, the new C63 S is prodigiously powerful as expected of an AMG, but like its predecessor, remains one of the brand’s most nimble, fluent and rewarding cars.

Urgent aesthetic

Based on the garden-variety C-Class’ elegantly flowing lines, curves and convex body surfacing, the C63’s aesthetic disposition is distinctly more aggressive and urgently dynamic. With form following function, the C63’s front section 54mm longer to accommodate its V8 engine. A larger, deeper and lower front apron features A-shaped wings to direct cooling airflow and lower air splitter to reduce lift, while twin-blade grille slats and sharp fin-like twin-dome bonnet lend a sense of momentum.

Benefitting from increased weight-saving aluminium construction, the C63 is, however, structurally strengthened for additional stresses, while adaptive engine mounts reconcile refinement and handling precision. Flared wheel arches accommodate a wider track and massive grippy front 245/35ZR19 and rear 265/35ZR19 tyres. With lower sills and decorative side ports, the rear features a three-fin air diffuser with integrated quad tailpipes and boot-lip spoiler for downforce. The more powerful C63 S is distinguished by chrome and glossy black detailing.

Devastating delivery

Displacing 4 litres with twin-turbochargers located between its two cylinder banks to drastically minimise turbo lag with short gas flow paths for quick spooling, the C63 S’ direct injection V8 engine is responsive off-the-line and brutally abundant once on boost. More powerful, torquier and quicker, if not quite as progressive in unlocking power and torque than naturally-aspirated C63 saloon predecessors, the new engine is nevertheless among the most fluent turbocharged engines and delivers precise throttle control.

Muscular in mid-range where it pulls with freight train-like authority and indefatigability, the C63 S develops a mighty 516lb/ft torque throughout a broad 1,750-4,500rpm band underwriting power accumulation to a maximum 503BHP at 5,500-6,250rpm. Devastatingly quick on circuit with effortlessly vicious on-the-move reflexes and bellowing soundtrack, it runs the 0-100km/h benchmark in 4-seconds flat, while an easily attainable electronically governed nominal 250km/h top speed can be optionally de-restricted to 290km/h. Fuel efficiency is meanwhile considerably improved to 8.4l/100km combined.

Reassuring yet agile

Driven on track the C63 S proved firmly settled and reassuringly stable at high speed straights and through fast sweeping bends, with effective and resilient brakes, as expected of an AMG Autobahn stormer. Meanwhile, eager and agile through tighter successive corners and chicanes, the C63 S turns in tidy and crisp, with grippy front wheels and meaty, direct and precise, if clinical, steering. Meanwhile, taut body control with dampers in firmest settings keeps the C63 flat through corners.

Grippy at the rear in the dry, the C63 is nevertheless adjustable on throttle, allowing one to intuitively tighten by pivoting momentum rearwards. A limited-slip rear differential channels power across the rear axle so that the C63 effectively puts power out of dry and wet corners. And with precise throttle control and balanced chassis one was able to fluently and intuitively carry lurid full power drifts and slides in a controlled manner during a low traction skid plate session.

Appointment and adjustability

Highly adjustable for road and track, the C63 S now has a more direct and responsive 7-speed wet-clutch automated gearbox, which features five combined gearbox response and driving modes that also alter adaptive dampers stiffness, steering assistance level, electronic stability control intervention sensitivity, stop/start function and exhaust note. Individual mode allows one to independently alter various settings, while manual paddle-shifter mode is more engaging. A Race Start function automatically manages engine, gearbox and stability functions for best acceleration from standstill.

Classy and sporty with quality leathers materials and textures, the C63 S features and upright stitched leather dashboard with five circular vents. A practical and well-appointed cabin features a focused and highly adjustable driving position, carbon-fibre and metallic trim, thick flat-bottom steering wheel, good forward visibility and clear instrumentation including 5.5-inch multi-function screen. The well equipped C63 features a large tablet-like infotainment screen, touchpad controller and numerous convenience, safety and assistance systems including adaptive cruise control and collision prevention assistance.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: 4-litre, twin-turbo V8 cylinders

Bore x stroke: 83 x 92mm

Compression ratio: 10.5:1

Valve-train: 32-valve, DOHC, variable timing, direct injection

Boost pressure: 1.2-bar

Gearbox: 7-speed automated clutch, rear-wheel-drive, limited-slip differential

Gear ratios: 1st 4.38:1; 2nd 2.86:1; 3rd 1.92:1; 4th 1.37:1; 5th 1:1; 6th 0.82:1; 7th 0.73:1; R1 3.42:1; R2 2.23:1

Final drive: 2.82:1

0-100km/h: 4 seconds

Maximum speed: 250km/h (electronically governed) De-restricted to 290km/h

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 503 (510) [375] @5,500-6,250rpm

Specific power: 126.3BHP/litre

Power-to-weight: 290.75BHP/tonne

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 516 (700) @1,750-4,500rpm

Specific torque: 175.79Nm/litre

Torque-to-weight: 404.62Nm/tonne

Combined fuel urban/extra-urban/consumption: 11/6.9/8.4l/100km

CO2 emissions, combined: 195g/km

Fuel capacity: 66 litres

Length: 4,750mm

Width: 1,839mm

Height: 1,435mm

Wheelbase: 2,839mm

Aerodynamic drag co-efficiency: 0.33

Headroom, F/R: 1,039/942mm

Legroom, F/R: 1,059/894mm

Boot capacity: 435 litres

Kerb weight: 1,730kg

Steering: Speed sensitive variable power-assisted, rack and pinion

Turning circle: 11.29 metres

Suspension: Multi-link, adaptive dampers

Brakes: Ventilated discs, F/R, 390 x 36mm/360 x 26mm

Tyres, F/R: 245/35ZR19/265/35ZR19