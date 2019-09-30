Nissan Patrol V8 Platinum: Big beast of the Middle East

Developed primarily for its biggest market, the latest iteration of Nissan’s behemoth Patrol SUV launched globally in Abu Dhabi last week. Building on a tried and tested recipe, the latest Patrol is as abundant in size, space, ability, equipment and output as its predecessor, and is sure to retain its segment leading position as a big family daily driver in the GCC.

Less common, but still a regular sight in Jordan, the latest Patrol remains a reliable and more attainable alternative to other big luxury SUVs.

Descended from a long line of tough utilitarian off-roaders that grew in size and comfort since 1951, the latest Patrol is the most refined, road-friendly and advanced yet. But with body-on-frame construction and extensive off-road hardware, it is just as happy on the school run as it is through the rugged outdoors. Luxurious but not too “precious”, exotic or delicate for actual off-road adventuring, the Patrol comes with escalating levels of luxury specifications, V6 or V8 engine options, and two new bumpers options for urban or off-road driving.

Edgy evolution

Dwarfing many SUVs, the hulking Patrol’s latest iteration is heavily redesigned — front and rear — despite a near identical silhouette and side views. Adopting a sharper and more upright fascia with a bigger and lower interpretation of Nissan’s V-motion grille, it also features deeper side intakes, more prominent lower lip and slim C-shaped LED lights that interlock with a sharply edged fascia frame. At the rear it gains more mature and stylish lights, and a full length chrome strip to emphasise its width and hunkered down stance.

Unchanged underneath its substantial bonnet, the range-topping Patrol’s naturally-aspirated direct injection 5.6-litre V8 engine drives all four wheels with default but variable rear-bias.

Developing a mighty 400HP at 5800rpm and 413lb/ft torque at 4000rpm (gross), delivery is prodigiously progressive, with distantly subdued bellows and burbles. It nevertheless produces generous low-end and mid-range torque to hustle the Patrol’s 2.8-tonne mass at a lively pace, including an estimated 6.5-second 0-100km/h time.

Providing good throttle control, the Patrol’s 7-speed automatic gearbox can meanwhile be operated in manual mode through the gear lever.

Reassuring ride

Riding on sophisticated double wishbone suspension with hydraulic dampers to curb squat and dive and provide level body control and supple ride comfort, the Patrol is in its element on highway.

Developed with GCC roads and fast wide-angle curves in mind, it felt settled, comfortable and reassuring on 160km/h Abu Dhabi stretches. Not the most nimble through tightly winding hillclimbs, the Patrol is, however, more easily hustled through narrower, more flowing roads, where shifting weight out and rearwards tightens cornering lines and negates a slight instinct for understeer.

Refined and quiet inside, and buttoned down over bumps, the Patrol smoothly irons out road imperfections, despite low profile 275/60R20 tyres.

Manoeuvrable and easy driving in town for its size due to a relatively big glasshouse, reversing camera, parking sensors and big door mirrors, it also benefits from light steering, which seems might have gained slight heft and nuance over its predecessor. Its steering nevertheless develops more road feel when loaded up through hard driven corners, while brakes proved reassuringly fade resistant on descent from Jebel Hafeet.

Rugged yet refined

Driving through sandy flat desert routes with ease in default driving mode, the Patrol’s Terrain Mode driving selector can optimise various parameters for different conditions. Also fitted with electronic hill descent control, the Patrol’s extensive suite of off-road hardware more importantly includes low ratio four-wheel-drive for steep crawling speeds, locking rear differential for very low traction conditions, generous 275mm ground clearance and 28 degree approach and 26.3 degree departure angles. Approach angle improves to 34 degree when fitted with optional off-road bumper, while entry-level 18-inch alloy wheels are also available.

Handsome and abundantly spacious for passengers and cargo, the 8-seat Patrol features numerous improvements inside. Making extensive use of soft textures, quality materials and sturdy build quality, the new Patrol also introduces classy new diamond quilted GT-R Tan leather upholstery — inspired by its supercar stablemate — and improved side seat bolstering, enhanced ventilation and a much improved dual stacked screen infotainment system. Generously equipped with convenience, safety and driver assistance systems, the new Patrol also now features pedestrian detection capability to its Intelligent Emergency Braking and collision prevention system.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: 5.6-litre, in-line V8-cylinders

Bore x stroke (mm): 98 x 92mm

Valve-train: 32-valve, variable valve timing, DOHC, direct injection

Gearbox: 7-speed automatic, four-wheel-drive

Drive-train: Locking rear differential and 2.7:1 low gear transfer case

Power, HP (kW): 400 (294) @ 5,800rpm*

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 413 (560) @ 4,000rpm*

0-97km/h: 6.5-seconds (est.)

0-160km/h: 17.8-seconds (est.)

Fuel consumption, city/highway: 16.8-/11.76-litres/100km (est.)

Fuel capacity: 140-litres

Height: 1,955mm (with roof rails)

Width: 1,995mm

Length: 5,315mm (with towing hook)

Wheelbase: 3,075mm

Minimum Ground clearance: 275mm

Approach/departure angles: 28 degree/26.3 degree

Kerb weight: 2716-2845kg

Gross vehicle weight: 3,500kg

Towing capacity: 2,000kg

Seating capacity: 8

Headroom, F/M/R: 1,037/1,015/924mm

Legroom, F/M/R: 1,065/989/721mm

Shoulder room, F/M/R: 1,620/1,612/1,537mm

Hip room, F/M/R: 1,503/1,483/1,240mm

Steering: speed-sensitive power assisted rack and pinion

Turning radius: 12.1-metres

Suspension: Independent, double wishbone with active hydraulic damping

Brakes, F/R: Ventilated discs, 4-/1-piston callipers

Tyres: 275/60R20

*Gross power and torque