‘Eco-Neighbourhoods’ clean-up campaign commences in Madaba

The ‘Eco-Neighbourhoods and Clean-Up Days’ awareness programme kicked off in Madaba (Photo courtesy of EU)

AMMAN — Future Pioneers, a Jordan-based non-profit organisation specialised in community development, in coordination with the Madaba Municipality, the Ministry of Local Administration and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), launched the “Eco-Neighbourhoods and Clean-Up Days” awareness programme, starting from the Madaba Municipality.

The programme aims to limit littering, encourage waste generation reduction, separation at source and raise environmental awareness in three governorates: Madaba, Mafraq and Irbid.

The programme was prepared with the financial support of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and is co-funded by the European Union (EU) to raise environmental awareness on solid waste management and proper practices to handle solid waste, according to an EU statement.

It is part of the Waste to positive Energy Project, through the “Informal Sector Integration and Awareness Raising” component implemented by GIZ and its partners.

It is also part of a broader EU support to the Jordan National Solid Waste Management Strategy.

The Eco-Neighbourhoods programme and Clean-Up Days are planned to be joint activities to create direct linkages between the local municipal waste management services and the importance of public behaviour change towards solid waste management issues, by encouraging waste reduction, proper bin disposal, anti-littering and waste separation at source behaviour.

Madaba Mayor announced that Al Rashad neighbourhood has been selected to be a role model for other neighbourhoods in Madaba.

Additionally, future clean- up campaigns will be held twice per year.

He also emphasised the importance of the campaign and its role in raising environmental awareness among community members on waste reduction and separation at source.