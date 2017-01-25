103 HIV/AIDS cases registered in Jordan in 2016

AMMAN — The incidence of HIV/AIDS in Jordan is still around the average, with 103 cases registered in 2016 compared to 101 reported cases in 2015, according to the Health Ministry.

Asaad Rahhal, head of the National HIV/AIDS Programme at the ministry, told The Jordan Times on Tuesday that 37 Jordanians were diagnosed with the disease in 2016, and 66 were non-Jordanians.

Most of the Jordanians living with HIV/AIDS are males, while foreigners infected with the virus are equally males and females, noted Rahhal.

The official said that since the discovery of the first case in 1986, Jordan has recorded only 122 HIV/AIDS fatalities, and only one death was recorded last year.

He said that Jordanian patients mostly contracted the disease through blood transfusion abroad.

“AIDS is considered a communicable disease, and its treatment is funded by the government through the ministry’s centre in Jabal Al Hussein in Amman where psychiatrists, nurses and physicians are ready to provide all kinds of support,” Rahhal noted.

The coordinator explained that the medical care provided to HIV-infected pregnant mothers is vital to prevent mother-to-child transmission.

Only one child under the age of 15 is infected with HIV in Jordan, he said.

Although AIDS is considered a chronic disease, advances in treatment have improved care and saved many lives, compared to other deadly diseases, according to the official.

Rahhal urged those who are at risk of contracting HIV/AIDS to get tested, noting that the process is conducted with high levels of secrecy and respect for privacy.

“We are encouraging high risk groups to undergo the voluntary test, where they do not have to give their name, ID, or any personal information. Even if the test was negative, efforts are made to give advice and raise awareness, as many people have misconceptions about the disease and protection methods,” he added.

The official encouraged people who are vulnerable to AIDS to call the Care for AIDS Patients Centre at 06/5673436 or 06/5697933 and seek help.

Some may be reluctant to undergo the test because of the stigma associated with HIV/AIDS, Rahhal said, stressing the need to combat this negative view and help people living with the virus to be productive members of the community.