11 YU professors feature among 100 most influential authors in Arab world

AMMAN — Eleven professors from the Faculty of Education at Yarmouk University (YU) were featured in the list of 100 most influential authors and researchers in the Arab world, according to a report issued by the Arab Citation & Impact Factor (Arcif) 2020, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

According to the report published on Tuesday, the faculty ranked first among Arab universities in Educational Sciences, Petra reported.

Nawaf Shatnawi, the faculty’s dean, said that these results reflect positively on the faculty’s reputation, adding that they prove the competence of the academic staff who enrich the educational experience of bachelor’s students as well as those pursuing their master’s and PhD.