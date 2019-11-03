37 Jordanians feature among 100 most influential Arab authors and researchers — ARCIF

AMMAN — Thirty-seven Jordanians were among the 100 most influential authors and researchers in the Arab world, the Arab Citation and Impact Factor (ARCIF) announced on Sunday.

In its 2019 report, ARCIF, which is one of the initiatives of the comprehensive database “e-Marefa” for production and scientific content, said that of the 37 Jordanians, six were women.

The list of the most influential Jordanians included 37 researchers and authors out of 1,228 who participated this year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The ARCIF results were announced after a review was conducted of the work of 105,000 researchers and authors, in addition to the analysis of 4,300 scientific and research journals, which were issued by 1,400 universities and research institutions in 20 Arab countries.

Founder of the ARCIF Initiative Sami Khazendar stressed that the ARCIF’s 2019 report had “more comprehensive contents” than previous editions, which were issued successively between 2015 and 2018.

Since its launch, the ARCIF has contributed to moving Arab scientific production from an “invisible space” into a globally recognised product, especially given the “credibility and accurate scientific standards” on which it is based.

Earlier, the ARCIF announced that Jordan ranked first among all Arab countries in the fields of economics, finance and business administration and the fields of medical, pharmaceutical and health sciences.