12 plants save JD1.6m in energy cost under resource efficiency programme

AMMAN — Twelve plants in the food and beverage sector helped save over JD1.6 million in costs related to water, energy, raw materials and solid waste management under a programme promoting resource efficiency and cleaner production (RECP), officials said on Tuesday.

The 12 companies signed up for the Transfer of Environmentally-Sound Technology in the Southern Mediterranean Region programme (MED TEST II) aimed at reducing production costs related to raw materials, energy and water.

The programme also aims to enhance the awareness of the companies' staff on RECP and to provide them with technical support for complying with the environmental national regulations implemented to raise competitiveness locally and internationally, said project organisers.

MED TEST II, which was launched in 2015, is being implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) under the EU-funded switchmed project.

The programme, which will conclude this year, seeks to address the challenges and barriers national industries are facing in becoming more resource and energy-efficient, non-polluting and safe as well as in increasing productivity among other goals, according to project organisers.

At a meeting held to launch the Roadmap for Scaling-up Resource Efficiency — Jordan, officials reviewed the savings accomplished at the 12 plants under the MED TEST II, which entailed energy savings of 22.181 megawatts per year, water savings of 63.844 cubic metres per year, 404 tonnes of raw material savings and 308 tonnes of landfill solid waste avoided.

They indicated that the majority of the saving measures had a payback period of less than half a year, with a required investment of below JD7,000.

At the meeting, Minister of Water and Irrigation Yaseen Khayyat highlighted the importance of implementing resource efficiency and cleaner production in the industrial sector while integrating the methodology of the transfer of environmentally-sound technology.

Implementing these saving measures and methodologies achieved financial savings at the 12 plants and contributed to CO2 reductions of 8,000 tonnes per year, Khayyat said.

"Implementing the Transfer of Environmentally-Sound Technology methodology contributes in creating environment-friendly plants that support the ministry's efforts to achieve a transition towards a green economy and sustainable production and consumption and also reduce the impacts of climate change," Khayyat noted.

Meanwhile, Roberta de Palma, a consultant at UNIDO-HQ said that the industrial sector in Jordan faces several challenges such as rising cost of energy, scarce water and "trade agreements imposing difficulties on the local industry".

She noted that building awareness on resource efficiency and exploring financing solutions are some of the measures needed to scale-up resource efficiency in the industrial sector in Jordan.