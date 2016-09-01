15 evacuated as building collapses in Wihdat

By Sawsan Tabazah - Sep 01,2016 - Last updated at Sep 01,2016

AMMAN — Fifteen people were evacuated when a commercial building in the capital’s Wihdat collapsed due to structural problems caused by digging nearby, the Civil Defence Department (CDD) said on Thursday.

The three-storey building, near Wihdat police station, collapsed due to cracks in the walls caused by construction work and digging in the area, a CDD official told The Jordan Times.

“We evacuated about 15 people who were inside the building at around 7am and closed the area to prevent any injuries,” the official said.

Meanwhile, a 31-year-old man died from electric shock at Nassar in Zarqa, the fourth fatal electrocution this week.

CDD personnel took the man to Al Bashir Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

CDD Media Director Brig. Gen. Farid Sharaa told The Jordan Times earlier this week that most electric shocks were caused by the neglect of maintenance procedures and the installation of electrical extensions.

Sharaa urged the public to check the electrical circuits in their homes to avoid accidents.

Also on Wednesday, four people were injured when four vehicles collided in Irbid. They were listed in fair condition at the Princess Basma Educational Hospital.

In Zarqa’s Birin area, four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision and taken to the Prince Feisal Public Hospital, where they were listed in fair condition.

The CDD also dealt with 141 fires and rescues, which resulted in 86 injuries, and responded to 476 medical emergencies on Wednesday.